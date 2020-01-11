Gov. Pete Ricketts wants to make Nebraska the most “veteran friendly state” so it can attract military retirees who could launch second careers here and help ease the state’s chronic labor shortage. One way to lure retirees, the governor believes, is to cut the state income tax on their military pensions to 50 percent.
That sounds like a workable and logical idea, but state Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha questions, “Why just 50 percent?” Wayne’s LB806 would give a 100 percent tax break on military retirement benefits as well as Social Security income and other pension income.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon introduced LB819, which is similar to Wayne’s LB806, except that it would phase in the tax breaks that would have a significant effect on state finances.
Nonetheless, our instincts tell us go big or go home. We honestly cannot call ourselves the most veteran friendly state if we don’t match the tax breaks some of our neighboring states offer veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.