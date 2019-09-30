When Tecumseh was announced in 1998 as the site of a new state prison, a Nebraska Department of Corrections official said, “The day the thing opens, we’ll fill it and still be overcrowded.”
He was spot on. At that time, the state housed roughly 1,100 more inmates than its prisons were designed to hold. Now, that number has risen to more than 2,000.
With Nebraska all but guaranteed to declare a prison overcrowding emergency July 1, 2020, under a 2002 state law, it would have to release 1,100 inmates merely to fall to 140 percent of its 10 facilities’ designed capacity. This would drop Nebraska to merely the fifth-most-crowded in the U.S.
These anecdotes are a few of the countless interesting notes in the annual report released recently by Inspector General for Corrections Doug Koebernick.
The 271-page document delves into the long-simmering crisis within Nebraska prisons, with much of the ink dedicated to the same two problems seen for years — too many inmates, too few workers.
Changes to stem these tides won’t be easy, but recent news reports only underscore their need.
With an inmate population at 157 percent of designed capacity at the end of June and a rise in contraband, weapons and drugs that prompted two lockdowns this month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the combination potentially could be a dangerous one.
Koebernick highlights that, despite its overcrowded corrections system, Nebraska actually has a lower incarceration rate than neighboring states, ranking 14th lowest in the country with 283 out of every 100,000 residents in prison.
However, existing facilities remain inadequate for the sheer number of offenders being packed into them.
Yet, staffing is stretched so thin that mandatory overtime — the cost of which grew to $15 million last year — continues to grow.
To their credit, state officials recently have instituted pay raises and a bonus system — which likely played a role in annual turnover dipping beneath 30 percent in 2018. Despite this, the number of vacancies within corrections hit a record high as working conditions remained challenging.
One sentence best summarizes the situation: “While there are some positive steps being taken by the department, the trends for staff overtime, staff vacancies and inmate population are all going in the wrong direction.
“The state has some serious choices to make regarding how to address these continuing problems and we certainly don’t have the luxury of continuing to proceed down the same path.”
It’s spot on. Despite a smattering of improvements, Nebraska faces a long road ahead — one uncharted by this state — as it aims to fix a corrections system neglected for much too long.
Lincoln Journal Star
