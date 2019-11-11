What’s the solution to the lengthy North Platte fix-it list this newspaper laid out last week? You won’t find it here. “Solution,” you see, is a singular word. Our “Flatrock Fix-Its” series presented many reasons (the plural, not the singular) why so many streets and parks and recreation equipment and facilities need attention.
Some reasons are bigger than others. The passage of time is the biggest one. But there’s rarely only one reason behind any problem our community faces. So one can’t expect any single answer — like that nasty three-letter word ending in “x’’ — to solve them.
The word “tax” inevitably was linked to North Platte’s infrastructure needs when the city put its fix-it list before voters a year ago.
This newspaper endorsed enlisting help from our visitors by raising our local sales tax by half a cent to create a legally dedicated pot of money to slice into the fix-it list.
If tourists or truckers use the things we need to fix — and if we’re actually as averse to property taxes as we say we are — it’ll be cheaper for us to fix them if visitors chip in when they eat, sleep and buy things here.
Is an infrastructure tax “the” idea? “The” solution?
Of course not. It would be just one piece of the puzzle.
We’re happy to say our residents have put other pieces in place, especially regarding parks and recreation.
- The late John Newburn’s 30-year-old bequest for parks improvements keeps on giving because we decided to use only its interest income.
- Community groups that have taken on parks projects. The Buffalo Bill Kiwanis Club just installed its second playground in city parks. Its members have committed to help maintain what they’ve given.
- Local sports clubs and committees also have pitched in to help improve the ballparks or recreation facilities that they use.
- Some North Platte businesses have donated funds that have helped replace or upgrade aging facilities and equipment.
- And the North Platte Parks, Recreation and Wellness Foundation has a special fund at the Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for private donations to help keep up our parks.
That fund received a $5,000 estate gift last December to help with needs at Cody Park.
None of the above can fix everything. But they’re all pieces of the puzzle.
They show that North Platte already is applying the concept of “public-private partnership” in caring for our community.
Our community needs to keep that concept in the forefront as we decide together how to tackle the big-ticket fix-its.
North Platte Telegraph
