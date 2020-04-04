College students completing their semesters with a computer on the kitchen table might not feel like they’re in school, but the student loans that follow graduation will come due, regardless if they were learning in the classroom or kitchen. As a result, every graduate should have a strategy to pay off their loans, advises Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America.
Sullivan reminds anyone carrying debt that they are living in unprecedented times, but there may be actionable steps to make it through the coronavirus.
The government already has offered some major relief for federal student loan borrowers, Sullivan said. As part of the massive coronavirus relief bill, all payments on federal loans have been suspended through Sept. 30. Interest will not accrue and nonpayment during the time frame cannot be used to affect credit scores or qualifications for loan forgiveness.
For students or graduates who are in a position to make student loan payments, there’s a practical incentive. Any payments made during this time will apply to their principal rather than interest.
Be counted
Organizations advocating for Nebraska’s immigrant communities shared a common message this week: Be counted. April 1 was Census Day, so the groups mobilized.
The message was primarily to immigrants of Latin background, and it echoed the themes we’re all familiar with. Everyone should be counted because so many decisions revolve around census numbers, including assignment of federal aid, the boundaries for legislative districts, and other matters.
Nebraska Appleseed’s Immigrants & Communities Organizing Manager Vanessa Martinez said it well: “Food programs, health coverage, child care and more all depend on getting an accurate census count. Help our communities by responding to the census today!”
Centro Hispano’s Executive Director Karina Perez said, “Let’s keep up the energy and tell your family, friends, neighbors and all those you know, ‘Have you done your census?’”
Distance yourself
A friendly reminder that one of the best ways to slow down COVID-19 is to employ social distancing. Maintain a 6-foot distance between yourself and others. It’s harder for the virus to travel in tiny droplets from one person to another if you follow the 6-foot rule. Also, wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, bump elbows instead of shaking hands, and remember the virus can survive on a multitude of surfaces. Learn about potential danger points, avoid them and/or disinfect them.