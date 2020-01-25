Between 2004 and 2019, print circulation dropped by 290,000 — or 31 percent — and Nebraska lost 15 newspapers, including one daily and 14 weeklies. Our state has eight counties with no local newspaper and 43 counties with only one local newspaper. Imagine if half of those 43 counties were to lose their only local publication. If that happened, we would have “news deserts” in almost 20 percent of our state’s counties.
These numbers tell a distressing story about the status of Nebraska’s newspaper industry. It’s an industry that has faithfully served Nebraskans with local news and advertising for better than 125 years.
Now Nebraska’s newspapers are facing life and death challenges, and whether newspapers are able to continue serving communities and state boils down to a simple and undeniable fact.
News is not free.
Journalists employed at Nebraska’s newspapers perform a valuable public service. They keep their communities and state informed about important matters — farming challenges, recovery from last year’s floods and threats to Nebraskans’ cherished way of life, including population decline, our labor shortage and health and safety issues such as human trafficking and drug addiction.
Nebraska journalists also deliver stories that remind us why we live here: stories about selfless acts, youths excelling in school and athletics, and baby, marriage, anniversaries and death announcements.
This is information we need to keep our communities strong.
We’ve already reminded you that news is not free. That’s no secret. Neither is it a secret that the bedrock of Nebraska’s newspapers — advertising dollars — have become more difficult to earn as brick and mortar retailers battle online competition. Just as our main-street businesses are battling the likes of Amazon and eBay, newspapers are struggling against two technological giants — Facebook and Google. They are bullying publications of all sizes by using the news we produce without paying what’s fair for the content.
News isn’t free. Every newspaper shoulders a huge expense to create the news and features readers want, but we cannot operate without a fair return. That’s why newspapers across the nation are asking readers to contact their U.S. senators and representatives and ask them to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. The legislation would clear the way for newspapers to negotiate better returns from Facebook and Google without running afoul of antitrust laws.
We’re asking our readers to support the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act because it’s one way to help preserve the journalism that communities need and that nobody but newspapers can deliver. Please help us survive by giving newspapers the legal route they need to negotiate better returns from Facebook and Google. Don’t allow those two giants to use newspaper content without a fair return for the newspapers who pay journalists to produce it.