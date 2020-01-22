Gov. Pete Ricketts has been criss-crossing Nebraska drumming up support for his four-point agenda for the 2020 Legislature. On Monday evening, Ricketts outlined his plan to the 900 business leaders at the Younes Conference Center for the 101st annual meeting of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Most in the gathering agreed with Ricketts that 2019 was one of the toughest ever for Nebraska. Trade uncertainties and other factors have kept the agricultural industry off balance, and major flooding nearly delivered a knockout blow across most of the state. The Kearney region was flooded not once, but twice.
Despite the setbacks and disasters, Ricketts said the hard times exposed the strength and character of Nebraskans. He said their response to the ag crisis and natural disaster was our finest hour.
We Cornhuskers are unified and strong, Ricketts said, and despite the many roadblocks, our state’s economy is strong and growing.
Tax receipts are exceeding projections by hundreds of million of dollars, setting the stage for more property tax relief, which is a major part of the governor’s four priorities:
Flood Relief: Uncle Sam will pay most of the recovery costs, but Ricketts wants $50 million to cover the state’s share of disaster recovery projects. He also wants $9.2 million to help the most severely damaged counties and an additional $3 million for an emergency fund so the state is prepared for the next flood.
Workforce Expansion: Ricketts wants youths to prepare for high wage, high skill and high demand careers, so he is proposing $16 million in scholarships. In five years, it’s estimated Nebraska will have 34,000 vacant skilled workforce positions, a situation that could hobble our economy. Ricketts also wants to refine and update Nebraska’s business incentives.
Retaining Veterans: Some veterans retire as early as age 38, so they could fill workforce vacancies. However, Nebraska’s tax law punishes veterans for living here. That will change. The Legislature is advancing legislation to exempt 50 percent of military retirement benefits from state income tax. Five of our neighboring states don’t even tax veterans’ benefits.
Property Tax Relief: Ricketts wants to use some of the surplus state income tax receipts to create an additional $500 million in property tax relief using the Property Tax Credit Relief Fund during the next three years. He will encourage local spending restraint to prevent property tax hikes.
Ricketts will be working with state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, and has a similar package of tax reforms that would serve the state well. What’s needed to make these reforms, training incentives and flood recovery proposals a reality will be support from lawmakers. Ricketts encouraged Kearney chamber members to contact legislators and encourage them to back the governor’s proposals. We second that motion.