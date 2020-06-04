If you cannot understand why more and more Americans have grown impatient and weary with government-mandated lockdowns, take a few moments to let the numbers in the federal Commerce Department’s jobs report sink in. In April, the United States lost a staggering 20.5 million jobs. The unemployment rate skyrocketed to 14.7 percent.
To put those numbers into perspective, scan up and down the block where you live, and take a drive around town.
In each neighborhood there likely is someone who is laid off or who has permanently lost their job, and in every strip mall or retail district, some of those stores that are closed may never reopen. The same is true of manufacturing and service industries. Factories, restaurants and hotels have been hard hit by coronavirus lockdowns.
There is no getting around it. The government has played a significant role in the pandemic response and was forced to make difficult and controversial decisions for citizens’ safety. This week as Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts eases restrictions and some businesses, government offices and activities are allowed to partially reopen, the decision has received support from some employers and their employees who were nervously waiting out the lockdown. On the other side of the issue, many Nebraskans still are not convinced it’s safe to leave their homes and partially return to normalcy.
The coronavirus outbreak has been a numbers game, so Nebraskans will watch the tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths. If they spike it will be clear that the decision to ease restrictions was an error. If cases remain relatively steady or decline, it would signal individuals, businesses and institutions are doing what needs to be done to stay healthy in spite of the outbreak.
Imposing quarantines, shutting down businesses and issuing stay-at-home orders are genuinely debatable steps, but, in the short term they have been necessary in response to a public health emergency with so many unknowns.
The crisis isn’t over, but we must begin thinking ahead. Government eventually must step aside so private business can recover and put the economy back on its feet.
The private sector will need to lead the economic recovery while government at federal, state and local levels will begin moving aside so that the nation’s entrepreneurial energies can be unleashed.
If businesses aren’t allowed to crank back up, the coronavirus tragedy will be compounded by economic disaster.
Much of the recovery will unfold before a COVID-19 vaccine has been developed and produced in mass quantities. Regardless of government-imposed restrictions, we’re all wise to take individual responsibility for our health and safety. Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands and disinfect places that are frequently touched.