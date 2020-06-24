It’s almost the time of year that dog owners dread, when their pets hide under beds and shake uncontrollably. There’s little they can do to comfort their dog if it’s frightened by fireworks. The same thing can happen with military veterans. The loud bangs and bright flashes that are a part of our Fourth of July festivities reawaken veterans’ horrible memories.
Fireworks season also is difficult for people who have experienced traumatic events. It’s not just a coincidence that June is PTSD Awareness Month.
The awareness effort by counselors and mental health professionals during PTSD Month is designed to raise awareness about people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and let them know that help is available. The people who love PTSD sufferers need to be sensitive to the struggles of their friends and loved ones.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services shared a thoughtful press release about PTSD this week. According to DHHS, any experience that involves a real or perceived threat of injury or death or causes deep trauma can cause PTSD. The top four causes for PTSD in the United States are natural disasters, sexual violence (such as rape and child sexual abuse), intimate partner violence and military combat experience.
These experiences and others like them activate a fight or flight response in the victim. In people with PTSD, the brain can remain in the fight or flight mode without switching back to normal. If that happens, it can cause a variety of symptoms and behaviors that interfere with everyday living.
Not every person reacts to trauma in the same way, but an estimated 7 percent to 8 percent of Americans have PTSD, said DHHS,
“It’s normal to experience challenges such as upsetting memories, feeling on edge, or having trouble sleeping after a traumatic event,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the DHHS. “At first, you may find it hard to do normal daily activities, like go to work, go to school, or even spend time with loved ones without intrusive thoughts or anxiety-type symptoms.”
Symptoms of PTSD can be relatively mild to totally debilitating, and can disrupt relationships, cause problems at work, or leave you feeling anxious, depressed, angry and isolated. There’s no easy fix, but the longest journey starts with a single step, and that’s to ask for help. If you have mental or physical discomfort, nightmares and depression, you may be suffering from PTSD.
Help yourself by reaching out for support from friends and family, and then seek help from people who can help you develop coping strategies that give you a better chance of living more normally. Dial the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660 24 hours a day, seven days a week.