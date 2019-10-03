It has been more than 20 years since the University of Nebraska won college football’s national championship. Those days remain a treasured memory for Husker fans, who should be commended for staying faithful to the football team. Words inscribed on the Memorial Stadium walls say it well: “Through these gates pass the best fans in college football.”
Husker fans are among the best, but, after last week’s announcement that a $155 million football facility is planned in the shadow of Memorial Stadium, we wonder if the program they’re supporting is making decisions that are in the best interests of student athletes, or to satisfy the statewide obsession with championship-level football.
On the surface, the practice facility seems like a good idea. It will put the Huskers on top of the facilities race and will steer some talented recruits to Lincoln. However, a recent study suggests that student athletes want more than great facilities when selecting a university. A good many players look ahead to life after football, and so academic quality matters a lot.
According to a study published in the Journal of Marketing for Higher Education — “Marketing the University to Student Athletes,” by Kimberly M. Judson, Jeffrey D. James and Timothy W. Aurand — three of the four reasons that are most important to student athletes in selecting what university they’ll attend have to do with academics.
The Journal of Marketing for Higher Education also carries an article, “If We Build It, Will They Come?” which examines the effects of facilities on recruiting rankings for Power Five football and men’s basketball programs. The study’s authors — Matt Ryan Huml, N. David Pifer, Caitlin Towle and Cheryl R. Rode — said recruiting picks up during the two years before new facilities are finished, but the recruiting benefits wane when the facilities open.
After reading what dozens of student athletes have said about their decision to play football for the Huskers, we’ve concluded decisions are based on three major factors:
- The player grew up in Nebraska and dreams of wearing the Scarlet and Cream;
- The player believes he’ll boost his profile among pro football scouts by playing in Lincoln; and,
- The player believes that academic programs fit his aspirations for a career after college.
Of those three reasons, the one that’s likely to reward the athlete the most is tied to post-college aspirations.
Athletes who look beyond their playing days and work hard to obtain an education are to be commended, as are supporters who care about the future of student athletes after they graduate. Nebraskans should be proud of the 300-plus Academic All-Americans UNL has produced, along with the thousands of other student-athlete graduates.
Will the $155 million facility return the Huskers to the top of college football? Some talented players will notice. However, we encourage Husker athletics to emphasize academics. Don’t just “wow!” recruits with facilities. Get them excited about academics and the difference a college degree will make in their lives.
