During harvest, farm safety is a huge concern in south-central Nebraska because farmers are hurrying to get as much work done as possible while the weather is favorable. In addition to working against the clock, farmers must contend with occasional breakdowns, weather conditions that might not be conducive to harvest, and non-farmers who aren’t aware of the buzz of activity in the fields and on the roads leading to them.
Nebraskans who live in cities and towns can do their country friends a big favor by being alert and courteous when they encounter large harvest equipment on roads and highways. Give them a wide berth and be patient. Tractors, combines and heavily laden trucks and grain carts don’t stop or turn as easily as pickups and passenger cars, so give farmers and their helpers a break. Keep your distance and proceed with caution on country roads during harvest.
For their part, farmers must look out for danger. Their harvest equipment is capable of lopping off fingers, hands and feet. Electrical lines strung overhead could lead to a potentially fatal experience if an auger or other tall implement comes in contact with an energized line. And then there are the storage facilities. Farmers must guard against the possibility of “drowning” in grain stored inside their silos. Ergonomic injuries also are a distinct possibility. Spinal injuries, muscle sprains and other painful maladies can strike when the work requires heavy lifting. Please, take your time, ask for help, and protect your back against lifting injuries.
All of these hazards are a sobering reminder that Nebraska farmers might feed the world, but they must take care that feeding the world doesn’t come at too high of a cost.
Haste makes waste
Here is an interesting statistic. The 2017 U.S. Census estimates that 36 percent of all agricultural producers are female and 56 percent of all farms have at least one female decision maker. The total went from about 970,000 women in 2012 to about 1.2 million in 2017, a 27 percent increase.
There’s a tendency in farming to just jump in and do the job, without thinking about the physical risks or safety threats.
Everyone in the family can learn more about protecting themselves at the https://learning.agrisafe.org.
Remember, safety is no accident.
