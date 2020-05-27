What is it about those red, eight-sided traffic signs that make them so difficult for drivers to see and obey? No doubt you’ve asked yourself that question after screeching to a halt because another driver either ignored the sign or completely missed seeing it and crossed the intersection in front of you without slowing down even a bit.
Maybe you have been that other driver who didn’t see the sign and blew right through the intersection. Thankfully, you’re alive. If you’re a conscientious motorist, you made a personal pledge to never miss a red stop sign again.
Good for you. Safe driving is a commitment we all ought to make.
Speaking of red eight-sided signs, do you remember that they’re attached to school buses?
That’s right. Stop signs hang on the driver’s side near the front of every school bus. You might have forgotten that fact because it’s been a long time since buses have carried kids to school, thanks to the coronavirus.
That situation could change come fall, if schools begin teaching students in-person rather than online, so keep your mind alert and focused as we discuss some of the facts regarding the stop signs on school buses.
The signs are a great idea. They are mounted on mechanisms that extend when the bus stops to board or drop off passengers. Nebraska law mandates that motorists stop if they’re approaching from the rear of the bus when the stop sign is extended. With rare exceptions, vehicles approaching from the front also must stop.
Failure to obey the school bus stop law is a costly mistake. There’s a $500 fine, the violating driver loses three points and his auto insurance premiums almost are guaranteed to take a leap if he’s ticketed.
Coupled with yellow lights that flash as the bus begins to stop, the red sign tells motorists the bus driver has opened the door so young passengers may board or exit. It’s a potentially dangerous time because children might be excited or distracted and may not be thinking about someone attempting to pass the bus.
Motorists had better be alert.
Violating Nebraska’s school bus stop law by ignoring the stop sign and going around the bus could cost motorists dearly in the form of higher insurance costs, a steep fine and the potential loss of driving privileges. If they pass the bus and the unthinkable occurs, they’ll land in court to answer for the tragedy.
The bottom line: Stop signs might have the single most important message we encounter on any given day. The signs are designed to prevent accidents and injuries, so pay attention and make the roads a little safer.