County officials breathed a collective sigh of relief earlier this week when what could have been a huge catastrophe turned into a small fire that was contained to the county clerk’s office in the Buffalo County Courthouse and quickly and safely was extinguished by the fire suppression system.
“They called me at about 3 a.m. I had visions of the building being totally engulfed, but it was a big relief when I got there,” said Bill McMullen of Kearney, chairman of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, after the small emergency on Monday morning.
The fire began when a motor overheated in a fan set up to dry moist carpet that had been shampooed a day or two earlier. Only one sprinkler activated when its heat-sensing mechanism was tripped by the fan fire. By design, other sprinkler heads in the office didn’t sense the heat and weren’t tripped.
A deluge was averted.
Although the single sprinkler that activated left 3 inches of water on the floor in her office, County Clerk Jan Giffin also was thanking her lucky stars. All of the important records were undamaged. Water ruined some computer and copier equipment, but it all is covered by the county’s risk management organization.
Monday’s fire accurately could be labeled a “non-incident,” thanks to the fact that the courthouse is a modern structure equipped with modern fire suppression devices. They functioned according to design — only a single sprinkler activated — thus sparing the county from what might otherwise have been a massive disaster, had every sprinkler head in the building been activated.
This weekend as Americans shift from daylight saving time to standard time, a reminder will be issued to replace batteries in smoke detectors. It’s good advice because smoke detectors can help save lives.
The courthouse episode is a reminder to the owners of buildings equipped with fire suppression systems to have them inspected by professionals, as scheduled. The systems should be maintained and in good functioning order, even though it might seem expensive and it’s tempting to believe that something as horrible as a major building fire “could never happen here.”
Nobody plans to have a fire break out, but they do. We learned this week the value of modern fire suppression systems. Yes, they might be expensive, but it’s worth the investment to avoid major damage and prevent the unthinkable — the loss of someone’s life.
Monday’s small fire was snuffed long before it became a major disaster, and that happened not because of luck, but because of forethought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.