Kids know something is wrong. They are out of school indefinitely, and their moms and dads, who normally are at work, are quarantined at home. Rather than staying quiet about the coronavirus and sweeping it under the rug, parents need to acknowledge their children’s concerns because doing so opens the door so kids can talk about their fears. When parents deal with the COVID-19 situation calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for their children
That’s according to Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Mikayla Johnson, disaster behavioral health coordinator with DHHS, adds, “As the uncertainty over how long this pandemic will continue grows, it’s not only stressful for you, but for your kids.” Johnson advises parents to tell their children that adults are working hard to address the coronavirus problem.
“Remind kids that doctors and health care workers are learning as much as they can about the virus and are doing what they can to keep everyone safe,” Johnson said.
What else can parents do?
Reassure children they are safe and it’s OK if they feel upset. Encourage them to talk about and label their feelings. Tell them their feelings are normal.
Note changes in behavior, in case children act out their fear and anxiety.
Reinforce with kids the importance of washing their hands often, coughing into a tissue and getting enough sleep.
Create a daily routine for a sense of normalcy. It will be good mental health therapy.
Explain social distancing rules and why they are needed for them. Help them identify new ways to stay in touch with friends and family.
Inform kids of COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — and let them know to tell you if they are feeling any of these things.
Limit your child’s exposure to media coverage. Keep young children away from frightening images on social media, computers, TV, etc.
Set a good example by showing empathy and support to those who are ill.
Connecting with friends and family members using electronic communications is an entertaining diversion and it reminds children they are part of something special - their family.
Finally, as a parent you might struggle with your own fears and anxiety, but you needn’t struggle alone. Call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660. Reaching out to keep you and your family healthy and safe should be a priority.