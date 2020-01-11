Here’s a timely fact to fortify the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee when it presses ahead on a proposal to reduce Nebraskans’ property tax bills. According to a September poll by the Platte Institute, 62 percent of respondents favored a new state law placing stronger limits on local property tax levies or valuations. Additionally, 51 percent supported a firmer cap on increases in local government spending.
Forty-seven percent said they would be willing to pay sales taxes on exempt goods and services if the receipts were used to reduce property taxes.
Eliminating sales tax exemptions was opposed by 33 percent of respondents and 21 percent were unsure.
Although Nebraskans appeared uncertain or divided on the question of sales tax exemptions, the message was clear about limiting property taxes and valuations. We clearly don’t support high property taxes and believe that capping spending is one way to lower taxes.
Possibly as soon as next week, state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn and the Revenue Committee she chairs will unveil their plan, which will reduce the tax value of agricultural land while providing what she terms “foundation” per-student aid to school districts.
The plan seems fair and logical. Additionally, recalling Nebraskans’ responses to last fall’s Platte Institute Survey, the public likely would support the Revenue Committee’s proposal.
Because response was mixed on eliminating sales tax exemptions, we suggest leaving that issue alone for another year or so. First, win approval for the plan that includes foundation funding for schools and reduces the tax value for farm and ranch land.
Boosting state aid to schools — particularly the state’s smallest schools — while easing the stress on farmers and ranchers should be a priority for the 2020 Legislature.
