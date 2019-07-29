Public debate over a public official’s future is fun for no one. Especially in a small community. Pain and emotions ran close to the surface as Lincoln County Commissioners heard eight hours of testimony on whether first-year Treasurer Lorie Koertner had fallen so short in her performance as to warrant removal.
Many a human conflict was unveiled, and not just in the Treasurer’s Office. That’s inevitable when people share a workplace and community for many years. Legal fights in cases like these are inevitable, too. No one should be surprised if the county board’s dismissal of Koertner — using a state law seemingly unused in 139 years — moves to the courts.
But two things now should be clear:
The performance of a county treasurer has implications far beyond the courthouse because of his or her responsibility for handling tax collections for every local government.
Those who receive the treasurer’s post must work to be as fully prepared as possible. By her own testimony, Lorie Koertner — who knew she would be the next treasurer eight months in advance — fell short of that standard.
County voters last year had good reason to believe Koertner was up to her task since she had five years’ experience as treasurer in Webster County.
But Koertner said under oath she had never taken a class the Nebraska Association of County Officials offers for first-time treasurers. She didn’t take it while in Webster County. And she didn’t take it here.
When commissioners asked if she was aware of various state laws setting standards and deadlines for fulfilling her office, Koertner admitted she didn’t know several critical ones.
She’s a hard worker. And yet her lack of knowledge seeded most of the problems cited in the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts attestation report, begun after Koertner’s removal May 13.
The six particulars cited by the county board in its final removal votes closely track with that report, available at auditors.state.ne.us. As we interpret the report, commissioners had no choice but to act.
As noted here in May, county boards in Nebraska have precious little legal influence over the small group of independently elected “row officials” that includes county treasurers. County boards cannot tell elected officials how to do their jobs or run their offices.
Only when certain officials egregiously fail in their duties — and mainly only when tax collections are involved — do county boards have any legal ability to remove them.
No county funds were found missing or embezzled from Koertner’s office — though taxpayers should be alarmed that $6.14 million in undeposited checks could be seen around the office when the auditors arrived.
Lincoln County voters have seen why no voter can afford to ignore his or her homework before casting a ballot. Ultimately, what happened in the treasurer’s office isn’t on the county board. It’s on us.
North Platte Telegraph