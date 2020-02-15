During his successful campaign for the White House, Donald Trump stated on multiple occasions, “Promises made, promises kept.” It was a bold expression, one that caught many Americans’ attention, and, in multiple ways, he is following through on the things he said he would do.
The Trump administration can claim credit for a strong national economy, a strong military, big tax cuts and border security.
One of the promises from 2016 that’s not been addressed — elimination of the federal debt — needs the president’s attention and that of the U.S. Congress. Our federal debt is climbing to dangerous levels and, if nothing is done, in 10 or 15 years it could balloon so much that it will be close to impossible to repay. Rather than paying for necessary governmental services, Americans’ tax dollars will be spent on interest for the national debt, which is $23.25 trillion today, but will be an estimated $36.2 trillion by 2030.
These are big numbers, and if we allow them to get much bigger the debt will begin compromising our nation’s economy. Inflation, business failures, high taxes — no American wants to be trapped in a vicious cycle of economic gloom, so let’s do something about it before time runs out.
Regardless of their political affiliation, our elected representatives in the U.S. House and Senate need to get on board the deficit-reduction bandwagon and turn things around. It’s apparent that our leaders want the 2017 tax cuts to stay in place, so to make progress against the debt, we’ll need to stimulate the economy and reduce federal spending.
Trump promised in 2016 we would achieve a national economic growth rate of 4 percent. Soon after the 2017 tax cuts were enacted, national economic growth rose to 2.9 percent, but it has declined a bit and now stands at about 2 percent. Stimulating the economy might require another tax cut, but that strategy means even larger deficits, so federal spending must be restrained. Uncle Sam will need to cut a lot deeper to reduce debt and continue the vibrant national economy.
We don’t anticipate seeing a lot of action on spending reduction before the general election in November, but results of the election could increase greatly the likelihood that the president and Congress are able to attack the national debt and significantly lower it. That opportunity would arise, we believe, if Trump wins re-election. In addition, it’s possible that Americans will retaliate against Democrats in the House of Representatives for impeaching the president. If Republicans win enough seats, the House could fall under GOP control, and Republicans would be in the White House and both houses of Congress.
Republicans have branded themselves as the party of small government. If the GOP commands the House, Senate and presidency, the stage will be set for serious debt reductions.