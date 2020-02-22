Don’t drop your guard, Kearney. Problems at the state-run Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center are far from settled. Despite announcements last week from the leader of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services about a multi-step plan to bring the troubled YRTC-Kearney under control, there still is a long way to go.
That fact was evident Thursday from a press release by DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith, who apparently is averse communicating directly with the residents of Kearney or their legislative representatives. That’s too bad. The people here remain ill-informed, and as a result we’re also fearful that more people are bound to get hurt at YRTC or outside its fence.
So far, the most meaningful and descriptive report on the situation at YRTC came from the mouth of state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney, who labeled the situation a “powder keg.”
Those are words we understand. Compare them to the DHHS press release.
On Thursday DHHS announced “several high acuity male youth” would be transferred from Kearney to a new Lincoln facility, where young people can receive more intensive interventions such as “targeted behavioral and trauma-based programming.”
Huh? We had to grab the Webster’s to decipher that “institutional speak.” It left us feeling insulted and ignorant. Why didn’t DHHS extend the courtesy of putting its announcement in simple terms?
If our complaining about DHHS’s stilted language seems overblown, consider the history of the past 10 years. During that time the Hub repeatedly has attempted to follow up leads about numerous problems at YRTC, only to be stonewalled when we asked about staff who had been attacked, or youths who had escaped or tried to learn more about other YRTC issues that interest our community. DHHS has kept us in the dark.
Even today, as efforts focus on diffusing the powder keg, DHHS prefers to keep to itself. Yes, it plans regular briefings of top elected officials and community leaders, but why has the media not been invited? Shutting out the press shuts out the public, which has endured a lot because of YRTC.
What’s happening there is a well-kept secret. Earlier this month when the Legislature’s Executive Board discussed problems at the YRTCs in Kearney and Geneva, Smith rejected the suggestion a special legislative oversight committee should be formed.
It isn’t needed, she said, just days before the spate of escapes and staff attacks that forced DHHS to address the grave situation in person in Kearney.
Legislative oversight unnecessary? Facts suggest otherwise. It’s time for DHHS to drop the shroud of secrecy. The public is owed some answers. Where will the extra staff come from to help at YRTC? What is the status of the four teens involved in the Feb. 7 attack on staff? Have any of the recent escapees been returned? When will DHHS respond to the media’s questions?
These are valid questions. Why no answers? We’re just hoping for some acuity.