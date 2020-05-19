If the Hub were to hand out a person of the week award, the honors would land in the lap of Mercadies Damratowski. The 29-year-old Kearney woman last week asked the Kearney City Council to relax city codes and allow residents to keep up to four egg-laying chickens at their homes. Patterned after city code in Gering, Damratowski’s proposal would allow only laying hens because roosters are loud and can be aggressive.
She said hens are mostly quiet and they’re not smelly — a point that’s open to debate. She said it’s unlikely neighbors without chickens would be annoyed if there was a henhouse next door.
We admire Damratowski for going public with an interesting proposal. She followed the correct channels by visiting the city clerk so her presentation could be placed on the agenda for the City Council. She prepared a PowerPoint to explain her idea. Not everyone has the nerve or motivation to go public with their ideas, but Damratowski believes enough in her proposal that she carried it all the way to the council, which has banned chickens inside city limits since 2002.
Why does Damratowski believe the time is right for chickens? She says they represent an inexpensive, reliable nutrition source.
Properly cared for, four chickens could produce several dozen eggs per week. That’s a serious amount of food, especially if the coronavirus pandemic has put you out of work and you need to stretch your budget.
Will the City Council pursue a new chicken ordinance? Two members — Tami James Moore and Jonathan Nikkila — said they support the idea. Three other council members were silent. Perhaps they were thinking about the potential for residents who keep chickens to create a nuisance for the family across the fence that doesn’t have birds. There’s also the possibility that opening the door for chickens then would prompt city residents to seek permission to keep other animals.
The chicken issue was contentious when it was raised in 2012. The item came up because city code and police code didn’t match. One code banned the birds but the other allowed them. It was six months before the matter was resolved. First, the Kearney Planning Commission recommended allowing them, but the council voted 4-1 to ban chickens in city limits.
Damratowski’s proposal may not go anywhere, but she’s to be commended for floating the idea. Elected officials like Mayor Stan Clouse, Vice Mayor Randy Buschkoetter and council members Bruce Lear, Moore and Nikkila appreciate when citizens share ideas. They know it’s helpful when regular citizens broach well-meaning and inventive proposals. They honestly appreciate hearing from folks like Damratowski. Got an idea? Share it at City Hall.