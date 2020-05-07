Dave Heineman, who served as governor of Nebraska from 2005 to 2015, consistently insisted that his was one of the best jobs in politics. Asked if he had designs on higher office — such as serving as a member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives — Heineman said he preferred the job he had because as governor he could see that his work mattered, that it helped to shape and improve the state.
We agree with his perspective, and so do many others who believe our federal government has grown so large it has become exceedingly difficult to make a difference. It’s a different story for the people elected to local offices, including town and county boards, and even advisory committees. They can see that what they’re doing matters.
This week the city of Kearney announced several vacancies are about to occur on its municipal advisory panels. We encourage anyone with an interest in community betterment to visit the city’s website to learn more about the positions. Each requires a commitment of time and energy; however, those who step up to serve will derive great satisfaction because they’ll see they are making a difference.
What positions is the city interested in filling?
Advisory Board of Park & Recreation Commissioners
Airport Advisory Board
Community Redevelopment Authority
Downtown Improvement Board
Kearney Housing Agency
Library Advisory Board
Planning Commission
Senior Services Advisory Board
In particular, we would encourage the soon-to-be graduates of Leadership Kearney to consider whether, after learning during the past two years the ins and outs of Kearney, they might be ready to put their knowledge and passion for community betterment to work on a city advisory panel. How about it, Class 28? Are you ready to dip your toe into the pool and take another step toward leadership?
If you’re not an LK graduate, don’t sweat it. Serving on an advisory board offers on-the-job training. As you learn about the functions of these local panels, the decision process comes a bit more easily. After time, you’ve learned in detail more about your community, you’ve helped to make the city a better place to live and you’ve grown individually.
If you are interested in serving the community by becoming a member of one of these boards and panels, fill out an expression of interest form and return to the city clerk. The forms and more information are available on the city’s website at cityofkearney.org/expressionofinterest. If you have questions, please call City Clerk Lauren Brandt at 308-233-3216 or email lbrandt@kearneygov.org.
If you’re interested, don’t wait. Seize the opportunity today to make a difference.