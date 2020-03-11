Everyone has a colleague at work who rarely is sick and rarely stays at home until an illness passes. It’s almost as if there is shame in taking time off to get better, or it’s a mark of loyalty to the team to never shirk job responsibilities by not showing up.
President Trump eluded to this tendency recently when conducting a press conference about the coronavirus. Trump said that many individuals who get the corona bug experience mild symptoms. He said in most cases, many “go to work, but get better.”
The president suggested that working while sick, in America at least, is acceptable.
Actually, Americans would be doing their coworkers a big favor by staying home and not spreading the virus. What’s important is that Americans fight COVID-19 together. By slowing the spread of the virus we can limit the number of people who get sick and put less strain on our health care resources.
The world witnessed what happened in Wuhan, China, when the coronavirus spread too rapidly through that city. We’ve also seen the result of rapid transmission in Italy. The number of sick became so great it exceeded what health care resources could accommodate. Drastic measures were necessary to reign in the virus.
Because most people’s immune systems have not encountered the COVID-19 microbe, most people that an infected person encounters are fertile ground for transmission. That’s not the case for something like a regular strain of the flu where some who are exposed won’t transmit because they’re already immune.
“COVID-19 is likely to spread through the United States because there is no population immunity in place as there is with other viruses that we’ve seen before,” said Paul Offit, a virologist and immunologist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Some experts believe it’s already too late to prevent the spread of coronavirus because we in the U.S. have jobs to do, schools to attend and any number of activities that get us out into public, where we’re likely going to encounter the virus.
That means it’s up to individuals and organizations to do what they can to limit the spread. The key is to limit the number of cases to a level that can be served by available medical resources, said Paul Sisson, a health care writer for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
He reported there was one empty spot at the microphone stand at a hospital’s recent coronavirus news conference. One of the three doctors who were to speak came down with a cold and sore throat. He did the right thing by staying home, said his colleagues.
“He is practicing the messages that we give out to the general public,” they said.