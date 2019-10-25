The comedy show, “Saturday Night Live,” did a brilliant parody of the electric car a couple of years ago that cut close to an inconvenient truth about EVs, specifically, about EV batteries.
In the parody, Julia Louis Dreyfus from “Seinfeld” narrates an “advertisement” for the new AA Class Mercedes — the company’s “first entirely battery-powered car.” All 9,648 AA batteries — stuffed into every nook and cranny of the car.
The parody is hilarious — but the joke’s on anyone who thinks real EVs are substantially different than the fictitious Benz AA-Class.
It takes more than 9,648 AA batteries to power an electric car. A single AA battery weighs a bit less than 1 ounce, so 9,648 of them would weigh about 600 pounds — considerably less than a Tesla3’s 1,000-plus pounds of batteries.
But there are some important similarities.
Batteries — whether double AA or lithium-ion, the type used in most EVs — are made of environmentally unpleasant materials. Perhaps not in themselves — raw lithium is obtained by evaporation of salt brines — but in terms of converting these materials into finished batteries.
Mark P. Mills, who is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “The New Energy Economy: An Exercise in Magical Thinking,” writes that “accessing the necessary minerals to produce a single 1,000-pound automotive battery ... entails mining, moving and processing some 500,000 pounds of raw materials.”
Not a typo.
Also, it takes the energy equivalent of about 100 barrels of oil to manufacture just one electric car battery capable of storing the energy equivalent of a single barrel of oil.
As Mills notes, if EVs ever were to become mass-market cars as opposed to boutique specialty vehicles for the virtue-signaling affluent — which they are because of their high cost relative to non-electric cars — it would mean earth-rape on an almost unimaginable scale.
About 78.6 million vehicles are sold globally each year; 17.2 million of them in the United States. Almost all of them are not electric cars — sales of which currently amount to about 1 percent of the total in the United States (3 percent to 4 percent in China).
But if they were, each of these millions of EVs would need 1,000-plus pounds of batteries — which would entail the processing of 500,000 pounds of raw materials each.
EV people argue this inconvenient truth will be addressed by “clean” power generation — i.e., wind farms and solar arrays — but that is postulated, not actualized. And it will be expensive, if it’s ever realized. In California, home of energy blackouts caused by massive investment in wind and solar, the average person’s utility bill already is twice the national average — when he has power, that is.
In the meanwhile, EVs will emit — just not at the tailpipe.
Carbon-dioxide emissions likely are to be higher, actually — if EVs ever constitute more than about 1 percent of total new car sales — given that almost all of the electric cars being produced are high-performance cars that use lots of energy to achieve Ludicrous Speed (as touted by Tesla).
Electric cars have had to tout quickness and power to get people’s minds off their high cost and low range and long recharge times.
But speed is more than just a question of money. It’s also a question of emissions. The more power you consume — whether in the form of a gallon of gas or the equivalent in kilowatt hours — the more emissions you make. And whether those emissions come out of the tailpipe of an internal combustion performance car or the smokestack — to feed power into an electric performance car’s high-capacity battery pack — there’s more carbon dioxide wafting into the ether.
If EVs are to make any kind of meaningful dent in worldwide carbon-dioxide emissions, they would need to be dramatically de-powered. Smaller batteries — and lower performance.
