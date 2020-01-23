Nobody died in an electrical accident last weekend in Kearney, but the situation is an opportunity to remind people about the importance of safety awareness while working around power lines. The incident occurred when the resident tried to work on or near a power pole and suffered injuries after getting too close to the power lines.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the resident who was injured, and we hope injuries like this can be avoided in the future,” said Art Wiese, director of delivery for Nebraska Public Power District. “We cannot stress enough that the general public needs to stay away from power lines and stay off any associated equipment in order to avoid injury.”
NPPD urges Nebraskans to keep their distance from power lines. The minimum clearance distance is 10 feet, and it goes up to 20 feet at the higher voltage lines in NPPD’s system.
Anyone coming across a downed power line must stay clear of the area and notify the local public power district immediately so that the line can be de-energized.
Icy winter storms can coat power lines with heavy ice and knock down the lines, creating a deadly situation, should anyone accidentally encounter the energized line.
“If you come across a power line that looks like it has been damaged, stay away from the area and call the power district as soon as you can. It is critical to let trained professionals handle the situation and avoid severe, and potentially fatal, injuries,” Wiese said.
NPPD encourages Nebraskans to be alert about electrical dangers during winter storm conditions. NPPD has valuable safety tips in
English and Spanish on its website at https://www.nppd.com/outages-safety/electrical-safety#storm.
Nebraskans can report a damaged power line or electrical outage by calling 877-ASK-NPPD or go to NPPD.com to report an outage or damaged power line.