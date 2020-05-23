Just 25 years ago, the founders of the Kearney Area Community Foundation came together wondering how they would sustain projects like Leadership Kearney. They knew they would need an initiative to help fund other worthy projects in the community.
Leadership Kearney board members agreed that a charitable foundation could help. Their idea was supported by the chamber board, and after, favorable response at a Kearney Tomorrow planning forum in 1995, the Kearney Area Community Foundation became a reality.
In 1996, the board was informed that the foundation would collapse if income was not acquired for operations. But in just 10 short days, thanks to community donors, $19,000 was raised for foundation operations. This skyrocketed the possibilities of the Kearney Area Community Foundation for years to come.
In the years leading to 2020, the Kearney Area Community Foundation has become an essential asset for our community. Today, we partner with a variety of organizations and individuals, overseeing more than 200 funds. These funds provide scholarships, grants and support a variety of community projects and programs.
We are helping to enhance parks, promoting education and helping those in need. A community foundation is not a user of funds but is a vehicle to help people who want to improve their community and to fulfill that desire long beyond their lifetimes.
Community foundations are flexible and donor-oriented, which accomplish the goals of donors who are interested in supporting specific projects or programs.
“We think of ourselves as an incubator for groups who have big dreams to improve the quality of life in our community,” said KACF President/CEO Judi Sickler.
“Planning for one year? Grow rice. Planning for 20 years? Grow a tree. Planning for eternity? Grow people. That’s the purpose of the Kearney Area Community Foundation. It’s not a 20-year or even 50-year proposition. It’s doing good forever.”
Today, the foundation has granted more than $57 million in grants, scholarships and program support and also manages more than $24 million in assets. In the future, the foundation will become “self-sufficient.” At that time, the foundation no longer will seek operating funds, but rather will be able to expend its full energy in serving donors and the community.
The foundation of tomorrow will become the most flexible, vital and the broadest-serving community organization in our area. Our 25 years of success can be attributed to years of hardworking board members, volunteers, staff and donors in our community.