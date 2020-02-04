My 9-year-old, Grace, said through raspy coughs, “Mom, will you please carry me to bed?” This girl, my middle child, hasn’t asked me to carry her since she was 5. This meant one thing: She didn’t feel well.
“Oh, Grace, I’m so sorry you’re sick. Of course, I will,” I told her.
I picked up her frail body, heartbroken that she wasn’t feeling well and thankful she still needed me. Her long, dangly legs nearly touched the floor. We both giggled at my struggle to carry her.
“Grace, when did you get so tall?”
I tucked her in, kissed her forehead and said goodnight.
“She’s growing up so fast,” I thought to myself.
I felt the tug on my sweater and heard the whines of frustration.
“Mommy! Mommy” he cried, wanting my attention. I picked up his solid body and handed him to his dad.
“He’s too heavy for me to carry,” I told him.
Our youngest son Keithan is 2, almost 3. He still needs me in ways his big sisters don’t. We’re working on his potty-training and ABCs. I still cut his food into bite- size pieces and hold his hand when we cross the street.
And he still asks to be picked up.
“You’re too heavy, buddy,” I told him as I made the hand-off to his dad.
“When did you get so big?”
“Mom, can Aubrey and Emery (her school friends) watch a movie with me? And can we eat lunch together, too?” my 11-year-old, Ella asked me this week.
“And, Mom, will you please carry my glass of water downstairs? My hands are full.”
I haven’t carried this girl in years. Her requests are different now. I’m usually found holding her backpack or basketball bag, and on this occasion, a glass of water to go with her lunch.
“Have fun, girls,” I told them as I walked upstairs to give them privacy while they watched their movie.
“You’re all getting too big too fast,” I yelled, to which Ella replied in embarrassment, “Oh, Mom!”
I still carry each of them, in their own unique ways, of course. And I’ll continue to carry them with me, long after they leave my home. That’s just what moms do. We carry them — physically, emotionally, spiritually — forever and ever until our day on this earth is finished.