The coronavirus tragedy is a stark and brutal reminder that the communist nation of China is not a friend. They are, in fact, our most bitter enemy and have been for years.
To correct this, we should seek out and eliminate all of the detrimental influences that they have implanted into our country. These damaging influences are inserted in many parts of business, trade, education — notably colleges, elections, communications, technology and even in government.
We should investigate anything that involves China. Businesses, investments, corporations, contributions, social and educational programs. Anything that involves the government of communist China should be eradicated.
Yes, we should have fair trade with China and, no, the people of China are not our enemy. The people there are treated severely by their communist government.
Also, we should manufacture, in our country, everything that is critical to our country’s well-being.
No more dangerous viruses, poisonous products or infiltration from communist China.
Kim Phillips, Pleasanton