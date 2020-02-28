Will my baby boomer generation be the last to remember and appreciate what nearly universal, face-to-face customer service was like? Such service remains vibrant at small-town retail stores, repair shops, restaurants and other service-heavy businesses. But the personal touch continues to fade as online commerce grows and customer service calls often are answered at faraway call centers.
Many people no longer want or need a human middle layer in their activities. They pay bills, buy many things and schedule appointments, reservations and other services from their phones, tablets or computer screens.
However, such changes are difficult for brick-and-mortar businesses and for those of us who still consider personal customer service a bonus, not a roadblock.
I hit roadblocks Monday evening while trying to resolve two magazine subscription issues with customer service calls.
My National Geographic magazine subscription expires in June and I hadn’t received a usual “great deal if you renew now” card in the mail. So I called customer service.
First, I answered “press one, press two or say yes, say no” questions asked by a recorded voice.
Then I heard the human voice of a young woman obviously in a place where English is a second language. I had to ask her to repeat one question, which turned out to be about the name on the account, because I didn’t get her pronunciation of “Lori Potter.”
When I said I had no renewal notice, she said they would automatically renew me for a year with the credit card number I had used last time. “Don’t ever do that,” I replied, trying not to yell at someone just doing her job. “Besides, that card was replaced months ago.”
I requested a mailing address and said I’d send a check if she gave me the cost. When she said it was $29 for one year, I replied that it wasn’t much of a deal for a longtime subscriber. The cost suddenly dropped to $19.
I finally pinned her down to a two-year cost of $40.09 — $38 plus tax — which I sent.
Two days after the call, a notice card was in my mail. It said I had enrolled in the automatic renewal program — something I’d never do intentionally — and my credit card would be charged $41.15 for a one-year renewal unless I opted out.
So why is that price higher than either price I was quoted on the phone? Is this a spin-the-wheel or name-your-subscription-rate system?
My other Monday evening call was about not receiving my TIME magazine for two weeks. It usually is in the mail on Saturday or at least by Monday.
Fellow Hubber Mike Konz’s March 2 issue was in the Hub mail on Monday.
When I finally heard a human voice in the TIME customer service call, I said my last issue was Feb. 17 and the March 2 magazine hadn’t arrived. She said the March 2 issue wasn’t out yet.
I failed to change her mind by explaining that TIME is dated for the end of the week it is issued, not the first day of publication, and a work colleague had his March 2 issue. I settled for her confirmation that my subscription is paid through July 2022.
I remained TIME-less on Wednesday, so I took Mike’s copy home from work. My magazine was in my mailbox when I got home, of course.
This week’s faux customer service makes me appreciate my local service providers even more, including a hairdresser who gives just the right trim, a plumbing-heating-air conditioning specialist who tries to fit home visits into my work schedule and staff at my favorite eating places who simply ask, “Is it the usual today?”
