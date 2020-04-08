On March 27, my brother-in-law, Scott Miner, passed away. Scott was a fun-loving, great guy from Kearney. His funeral services were Thursday. During this horrible COVID-19 virus only 10 people were allowed to attend his funeral and burial.
What we experienced that day was a true goosebumps moment and took our breath away. The people of Kearney extended their sympathies by parking at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for a procession and farewell to Scott.
The people! So many people! Despite the horrible conditions of wind and freezing rain, hundreds of people came out to wave goodbye to their acquaintance, coworker, breakfast buddy, Stars fan, pal and friend to all. COVID-19 virus has put a damper on so many lives. We do not know how to not have a funeral, but the many loving people of Kearney came out and showed their respects, and for that we are forever grateful.
Scott was a great man from a great town because of great people who he came into contact with each and every day. This virus showed us what real love, support and friendship are all about.
We feel so much gratitude and appreciation.
Russ and Jodi (Sliva) Kleinschmidt family, Shickley