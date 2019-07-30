If our president would like to help American farmers get back on their feet, he’ll return from this week’s trade talks with a new agreement with China. Donald Trump’s trade policies have contributed significantly to a slump in farm income and to a struggling economy in farm country. Clearly, tariffs are not the answer, as far as it concerns U.S. grain and livestock producers.
It was farmers and ranchers who stood behind Trump and handed him the White House in the 2016 election. Farmers have stood behind his efforts to force Beijing to amend its unscrupulous trade practices, stop stealing U.S. technology, and start an honest and fair approach to international trade.
As for our president, it’s time for Trump to admit his tariffs have been ineffective. Worse than having no apparent effect on the Chinese, the tariffs have been harmful to U.S. farmers and ranchers and to a good number of U.S. industries. Consumers even have suffered as corporations pass along higher costs caused by tariffs.
Monday, American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall urged the president to back off his failed trade policy.
“All eyes will be on this week’s trade negotiations in China because reopening the door to one of the largest markets in the world is key to helping farmers get back on their feet,” Duvall said.
“We wholly support the administration’s efforts to stop unfair trade practices by China. Now, it’s time to write the next chapter in our trade relationship by eliminating tariff barriers,” Duvall urged.
How badly have Trump’s tariffs backfired on American farmers and ranchers?
Well, imagine how well your household might function with only half the income you’re earning today. That’s what farmers and ranchers are dealing with.
Background facts:
From 2017 to 2018, U.S. agricultural exports to China fell more than 50 percent, dropping to $9.1 billion.
In 2014, U.S. agricultural exports to China exceeded $24 billion.
From 2000 to 2017 — mostly under the Obama administration — U.S. agricultural exports to China increased by 700 percent.
American agriculture can compete with anyone in the world if there’s a level field. We in rural America only can hope that this week’s talks create the opportunity to again compete for overseas customers without hindrances and retribution.