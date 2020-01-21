It started with a chocolate Tootsie Roll. It was small, with no special flavor or length, just an ordinary candy. The wrapper was ripped open, enough for the lint from my pocket to stick to it. And still, this Tootsie Roll brought joy to my soul just when I needed it.
Let’s back up.
Fourteen years ago, I moved back to Nebraska after a short stay in Houston. My husband Kyle and I were newlyweds, being married a little more than a year. He knew I was lonely in Texas. Reporting jobs were hard to find, and I had to drive an hour and a half each way daily for my first TV gig in Beaumont, Texas.
The people were lovely. The drive was terrible.
So, when a reporting opportunity came up at our local TV station in Kearney, I jumped at the chance to return home.
My husband, being the good guy that he is, left his dream job in the NBA so I could start my dream here.
But first, he had to finish the basketball season. Which meant I would be in Kearney, by myself, for several months.
It was hard.
My hours were early. I left our small apartment around 1 a.m. each day to prepare for the early show. The apartment reeked of Kentucky Fried Chicken because the restaurant was in our backyard.
I worked all morning, slept in the afternoon, and woke up around 10 p.m. to start my day all over again.
My paychecks were gone before they hit my bank account. (Nobody gets into journalism for the money.) My fridge was bare. My mood was dismal.
One night as I was on my way to the station, the snow began to fall. It was cold and dark and dreary. And I was out of gas.
I pulled over to the station to fill up, and that’s when the pity party began.
I cried. I whined. I told myself I was a fool to come back to this weather and that I should have stuck it out in Texas. I missed my husband. I was broke.
I sat down in my car, put my hands into my pockets and let out a good cry.
And that’s when I found it — the Tootsie Roll in my coat pocket. I had grabbed one on my way out of a business a few weeks earlier.
At least, that’s when I think I picked it up, although the ripped wrapper made me wonder if it was older. Not that it mattered, of course. I pulled off the rest of that wrapper and devoured that candy.
For the first time in weeks, I felt the happiness I was missing. It’s weird, I suppose, but that candy was a surprise and enough of a distraction that I could pull myself together, have a quick chat with God and get back on the road to work.
Ever since that day, I’ve looked for a small something to get me through the mundane.
A great cup of coffee.
A phone call with a friend.
A funny exchange with a stranger.
I look for it each day, especially on the days when I’m feeling sad. It’s just one little something to make me remember that despite how bad things are, there’s a little bit of good, too.
This time of year is hard. It’s cold and dreary and spring feels so far away. If you’re feeling especially blue, I hope you’ll be able to use my Tootsie Roll trick to find a bright spot in your day.
Try it, will ya? It just might help you, too.