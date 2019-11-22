Interest in federal buyouts for flood-prone properties has percolated in the Kearney region ever since the March and July floods that severely damaged dozens — perhaps even hundreds — of houses and businesses in Kearney, Lexington, Gibbon, Ravenna and other communities.
Through its buyout program, the Federal Emergency Management Agency gives property owners the opportunity to sell their house and lots to Uncle Sam, and use the proceeds to relocate to higher ground. In Nebraska, the city of Beatrice has extensively used the buyout program to remove houses and businesses out of a flood-prone section of the community. The property owners now are safe, and Uncle Sam no longer needs to worry about flood assistance because the area now will permanently remain empty and immune to future losses.
Such an approach might be appropriate for a community such as Gibbon, where the Wood River spilled over its banks twice this year — in March and July. Properties close to U.S. Highway 30 sustained heavy damage in the March flood, and were rebuilt quickly. However, after the second flood in July, some Gibbon residents and business investors were second-guessing if they were throwing good money after bad by rebuilding in the flood zone.
According to the FEMA website, the buyout program involves a complicated process and requires an agreement by local government officials, the state and FEMA. It is important to note that many flooded properties may not qualify for a buyout. Also, funding is limited and requests for funding may exceed available resources, according to FEMA.
We can’t blame anyone whose home has been flooded for feeling jittery whenever heavy rainfall is in the forecast. Our experiences in 2019 taught us that 100-, 500- and even 1,000-year floods can and do occur, and when they do, the destructive power is enormous. Although few among us could have anticipated that two historic floods would strike in the same year, we now know that anything is possible.
For that reason, property owners need to know what their options are if they enroll in the FEMA buyout program. In addition, local and state authorities need to be involved. We urge anyone who believes that a future flood is likely to damage or destroy their property to learn about the FEMA program and whether it might be a prudent course to pursue. Get started by visiting https://www.fema.gov.
