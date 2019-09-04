If I had this life to live over, I would come back as a house cat or a documentary filmmaker. I think the cat part is self-explanatory. Cats basically eat, nap and entertain their owners with purring, stretching and cute yawns. As for making documentary films, people such as Clay Tweel record hundreds of hours of real life and whittle it down to two hours or less.
After speaking with Clay regarding his latest project, “Out of Omaha,” showing on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The World Theatre here in Kearney, I found myself drawn to the ideas and words of the Los Angeles-based filmmaker. The project spans eight years of filming twin brothers Darcell and Darrell Trotter in Omaha and documenting their struggles. You can read more about our conversation in BRAVO published Thursday in the Kearney Hub.
Sure, I understand filming in a location like Omaha. Around here, Omaha ranks up there with New York City. A place like that offers thousands of stories. But when Clay mentioned that he also filmed in Grand Island, I took notice of “Out of Omaha” in a different way.
I liked what Clay said about giving a voice to the subjects of his film. He said he tried to “remove himself from the story,” leaving room for people who often don’t have a voice in our society and culture to tell their stories.
For the most part, I try to do that while reporting on the arts and entertainment for the Hub. Except for the opportunity to speak in a subjective voice in these essays, I try to stay out of the way and let the subject of my stories craft their own message. During interviews, I try to guide the conversation in ways that benefit both the artists and the audience. I try to ask questions that an audience might like to pose.
Clay’s 2016 project, “Gleason,” followed Steve Gleason, a 34-year-old former NFL player diagnosed with ALS. The filmmaker worked with a body of 1,700 hours of film to make a two-hour documentary. That represents almost a year’s worth of watching constant images, considering a 40-hour workweek, just to select the footage for the film. In those respects, the life of a cat would be much easier. But to finish a project like that and sit down to a compelling story, played out on a screen in front of you, I suspect there’s nothing so satisfying.
In the early 1970s, I remember watching the documentary, “Hospital,” created by Frederick Wiseman on public TV. The director filmed hours of real events at a hospital with no interpretation. I remember going for a bicycle ride and coming back to find the documentary still going on as if I had never left.
At the time I felt drawn to that art form, to a method of telling stories that sliced and diced real life in such a way that it made sense to audiences. During the years I have watched hundreds of documentaries and I still feel compelled by these stories such as “Out of Omaha.” As for the documentaries I made as a media student, I still remember the smell of fresh 16mm film inside a Paillard Bolex tri-lens camera. Someday I hope to get back to that style of telling stories. It sure beats chasing a laser pointer across a kitchen floor and a smelly bowl of cat food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.