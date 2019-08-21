My husband and I are in high-five season. Maybe you’re there, too? It’s when work and kids and activities seem to be so hectic, nonstop even, that we only have time to give one another a high-five before running to the next event.
Toddler wakes up at 3 a.m. demanding chocolate milk? (True story.) High-five, you’re it. The 11-year-old and the 9-year-old have to be at different events at the same time? High-five as we get into separate cars and drive separate directions.
My husband has a meeting after work? A quick high-five and a sandwich before he heads out the door.
I have an important phone call at the same time the kids need to be picked up from school? You guessed it? Another high-five as we figure out the logistics of yet another event.
And the goodnight kiss? We’re usually so exhausted at the end of the day, that even that has turned into a quick “high-five, I love you, let’s hope the baby stays asleep, goodnight” event.
We know better now, of course, to be cautious in this season. Nearly 15 years of marriage and three kids later, we’ve figured out how to sneak away a few minutes of our week to focus on each other.
A quick coffee date or movie at home. Even the occasional date night if we can figure out a babysitter and the budget.
But what’s even more important for us in this busy season (and I’m guessing throughout our marriage) is this simple act.
It’s looks a little something like this.
We were out of town last weekend at a soccer tournament for our daughter. It was fun (as it usually is) but also exhausting (as it usually is).
We returned home on Sunday afternoon and assessed the situation.
We needed groceries. The lawn needed to be mowed. Laundry was a disaster. Bills needed to be paid.
You know the list, we all do. We made a plan and got to work.
“I’ll get groceries and fold the laundry,” I told my husband.
He would pay bills and mow the lawn, plus take care of a few house projects.
I gave my husband a quick high-five and drove away to get groceries. Two hours and way-too-much-money later, I was home with a car full of food.
I grabbed the cans of vegetables and boxes of cereal and headed for the pantry. And that’s when I saw it. A stack of rags, folded nicely in our cleaning basket.
“But these rags weren’t folded,” I thought to myself. “Kyle?! Did you fold laundry?”
He laughed. “Heck no, Les” he told me. “Why would I do that?”
But I knew better. I ran downstairs and found the laundry room clean. The clothes were folded, the dirty laundry was in the washer. And all I could think of in that moment was how much I love this guy of mine.
And that is how we get through high-five season. It doesn’t have to be fancy. It doesn’t have to be special. It can simply be folded underwear, matched socks and towels stacked on a shelf.
A simple gesture — done just because he knew it would ease my burdens. He put me before himself. I try to do the same for him. And it’s working.