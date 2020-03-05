Volunteer or tap into your support system. These are among the gems of advice the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is sharing as the anniversary of the March 13, 2019, flood approaches.
Nebraskans lost a lot in that disaster. Many of us lost our homes or businesses. Some of us faced thousands of dollars in repair expenses and a ton of hard labor to rebuild. We know a few farmers whose ground was buried by shifting sand as heavy runoff swelled streams and swept away livestock.
Some of us had to be rescued from our houses and cars. Many of us lost a lot in the flood, including the feelings of safety and security that used to seem so natural in Nebraska.
Although most of us picked ourselves up and got to work after flooding receded, other Nebraskans had it tougher. The physical and emotional strain of removing precious life possessions from a ruined home is traumatic. Waking up to discover a flooded basement or water lapping at the front porch is unnerving. Many Nebraskans still feel distressed. To them, Nebraska DHHS reached out this week with some ideas to help cope.
First, remember that an anniversary can reactivate thoughts about disasters and tragedies and that can lead to fear, anxiety, irritability, sleep changes and sadness.
“It’s normal to have fears and concerns about how that day may make you feel,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health at DHHS. “Reliving the experience and associated feelings is a very natural part of the healing process, and there is no one right way to heal.”
Advice from the DHHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration includes:
Be aware that special days may be difficult. Try not to be too hard on yourself.
Show yourself the same kindness and patience you’d give to others during this time. Allow yourself to feel angry or sad and recognize that these emotions are natural.
Reflect in solitude or spend time with family and friends for support. Avoid using drugs or alcohol to help you cope.
Talk about your losses, lean on your faith and accept kindness from others, DHHS says that you’re not alone. If you need to talk, call the Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258 and Nebraska’s Regional Behavioral Health Authorities, the Nebraska Family Helpline, 888-866-8660, and SAMHSA’s Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990.
They are waiting to provide assistance.