Veterans Day is approaching, and it might be prudent to consider our nation’s flag and how it is displayed. Traditionally, Veterans Day or Armistice Day is a date when our flag is flown at half staff to honor those who have served under it and died defending it.
We are eight weeks past Patriot Day, Sept. 11, and our general lack of consciousness as to how we honor our flag and its symbolism was on display that day. For example, one of the largest flags in our community was proudly flying at the top of the masthead over a local restaurant. In a neighboring town, the local natural resources district flew its flag at half staff, while the business next door flew a Nebraska Cornhusker flag at full staff. I even saw an armed services reserve center with flag at full staff.
It is not a requirement for any home or business to fly a U.S. flag. If we choose to do so, it ought to be out of a sense of patriotism and respect, not as an advertisement or self-serving posturing. I am as big of a Husker fan as the next, but I guarantee that the young men who played on that 1941 Rose Bowl team and then went to war for our country would be ashamed if the flag of their school was flown above the flag that many of them died for.
So, please, if you fly our flag, pay attention to it. Know your flag etiquette. If you choose to fly the Stars and Stripes at your home or business, part of your morning ritual should be to check the status of the flag for the day. This can be done by several means, but this website will give you a daily report: https://starsandstripesdaily.org/.
Don’t use our flag to promote your business or as a blanket symbol of your patriotism. Fly it with pride and honor. Recognize the events and individuals who deserve our attention and respect. And remember that flying any flag puts the onus on you to understand what that says about your respect for our nation’s flag. May the Stars and Stripes wave for freedom and justice.
Bill Wood, Kearney
