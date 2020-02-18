There’s a reason we refer to our state as “The Good Life.” It’s true we Nebraskans don’t have everything other states have — the mountains of Colorado, the coastline of California or the diversions common in centers of population — but we have what’s necessary, including a state of mind where people are a priority.
We Nebraskans love our families, value our friends and pitch in for better communities. Also, we like to think of ourselves as the welcoming kind. Although we’re not keen about overcrowding our state, we don’t mind sharing the good life with people we believe will appreciate and pass along Nebraska’s riches just as we do.
It’s in that welcoming spirit — and the spirit of fairness — that Nebraska lawmakers are considering legislation that would protect gay or transgender employees in the workplace. The legislation by Lincoln state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, LB627, would prevent discrimination against gay or transgender employees in the workplace.
Pansing Brooks isn’t alone in seeking to fight workplace discrimination based on gender identity. The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry has updated its policy positions so they formally oppose discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and several state lawmakers believe LB627 is unnecessary. They say our state already is a welcoming place to people of all backgrounds, so codifying acceptance of people who may be different is overkill. The governor may have a point. The Good Life we prescribe to as Nebraskans’ isn’t a written code. It’s more of an understanding of the spirit that makes our state great. Part of our greatness rests with acceptance of others. We give each other the freedom to be who we are as long as who we are doesn’t trample on others’ freedoms.
Nebraskans tend to do the right thing. For most of us, we don’t need a law that tells us to be fair and accepting of others, but making it official sends a message and ends any doubt. We encourage our lawmakers to give LB627 the consideration it merits.
From a philosophical perspective, we can’t imagine the governor would veto the bill if it advances to his desk, nor could we imagine Nebraskans openly opposing fairness, equality and acceptance for all.
From a practical perspective, we can understand why our state chamber has amended its policy positions to oppose discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. Such a policy brings Nebraska into competitive balance with the rest of the nation and each state’s race to recruit a skilled workforce. There are sound reasons to pass the legislation based solely on the economic benefits to our state. Passing LB627 may not matter at all to many Nebraskans; however, it might matter to people weighing opportunities and lifestyle improvements versus other states.