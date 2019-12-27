Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIX OF ICE AND SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 7 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. WINDS WILL BE RELATIVELY LIGHT TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY, BUT NORTHWEST WINDS WILL INCREASE SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY WITH GUSTS AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY. A MIX OF RAIN AND FREEZING RAIN, POSSIBLY MIXED WITH SNOW AND SLEET AT TIMES, IS EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. THEN ADDITIONAL RAIN AND SNOW WILL PERSIST OFF AND ON THROUGH SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT DUE TO ICY AND SNOW PACKED ROADS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD ALSO REDUCE VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINTRY PRECIPITATION WILL NOT FALL THE ENTIRE TIME. TEMPERATURES WILL ALSO RISE ABOVE FREEZING ON SATURDAY, ALLOWING SOME ICE AND SNOW TO MELT. THE HEAVIEST SNOW TOTALS WILL OCCUR NORTHWEST OF THE TRI CITIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA AND ARE AN ACCUMULATION OVER TWO DAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&