A rose to ... Gov. Pete Ricketts, who rarely unpacks his suitcase because he’s always on the road on trade missions abroad. This year Ricketts led missions to Mexico, Vietnam, Japan and Germany. The trips promote Nebraska’s ag products and encourage investment in our state.
Ricketts noted in this week’s column that 95 percent of the world’s population is outside the United States, so trade is key to growing demand for our state’s crops, livestock and manufactured ag products. The governor noted that Nebraska beef is regarded highly for its quality, and that there has been tremendous growth in beef exports. This week a new trade deal with Japan was built upon the Japanese people’s appetite for Nebraska beef.
“Exports to Japan, our largest market for beef, grew 11 percent to $412.1 million, and exports to Vietnam jumped 127 percent in the last year. Nebraska has expanded our share of American beef exported to the European Union from 5 percent in 2005 to 53 percent in 2018,” Ricketts said.
In a nod to the White House, Ricketts added that President Donald Trump recently struck a new deal with the European Union that will allow the U.S. to more than double the volume of beef exported there in the coming years. That’s another win for Nebraska’s No.1 industry.
A rose to ... busy U.S. lifestyles. As American families rush from home to school and jobs, then back home before racing out for family activities, they don’t think twice about dining on quickly prepared and tasty convenience foods. That’s what’s leading to opportunity for Nebraska farmers, especially those who operate near Fremont, where Costco has launched a poultry processing plant.
The facility will have a staff of 1,000, and Costco is enlisting 100 farm families around the state to build new chicken barns. The feed to raise chickens in those barns will need to come from somewhere, so there is another potential opportunity for Nebraska farmers. At full capacity, the Fremont processing facility will slaughter 2 million chickens per week. The company sells 90 million rotisserie chickens per year.
A raspberry to ... U.S. health care, which is so costly that a shocking one in three Americans do whatever they can to avoid seeing the doctor. This trend leads to health problems worsening before a physician can treat the patient. As we know, delaying treatment often makes health care even more costly.
Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, wrote for InsideSources that by almost every relevant metric, the quality of U.S. health care falls below the care that’s available in other developed nations.
“We are the only country to permit tens of millions to go uninsured. Far more people in the United States report skipping care because of cost issues than other countries. Our infant mortality rate is atrocious. Life expectancy trails other nations and is actually dropping. There’s no excuse for any of this in such a rich nation,” Weissman said.
