I learned a lot this week from the History channel’s three-part documentary “Grant” about the Union Army general and two-term president, and the Civil War’s terrible costs in lives, property, human relationships and our nation’s founding principles.
The storytellers used Civil War-era photos, actors portraying people and re-enacting events, and narrations by historians. I wonder what my late brother James, a Nebraska state historian with a passion for Civil War history since childhood, would have thought about “Grant.”
It’s amazing that our nation and its people survived the Civil War’s gruesome face-to-face battles between brothers and neighbors — literally and figuratively — in a country so damaged by rage and the politics of slavery.
Estimates of military deaths from wounds, sickness, capture or missing in action range from 620,000 to 750,000 or more. That includes major battles overseen by Grant: Vicksburg, Miss., 19,233; Shiloh, Tenn., 23,746; and The Wilderness in Virginia, 29,800.
Many Americans, including me, are here today only because our Civil War ancestors came home.
On Mom’s side of the family, my great-great-grandpa Dunn was captured by the Confederate Army and survived one or two prison camps.
I know more about great-great-grandpa Charles R. (C.R.) Potter and his brother John. Raised in upstate New York, they headed west in their teens and 20s, served three years in Iowa military units of the Union Army during the Civil War and then made their way to Red Cloud.
C.R. was in the 19th Infantry Regiment, having been inspired to volunteer after hearing speeches by Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas in Ottawa, Ill., in fall 1860. “My first presidential vote was for Lincoln. Four years later, while in camp, I voted for him again,” he said in one self-written account of his life.
The brothers’ units were part of the Grant-led Western Campaign.
C.R. fought in Arkansas in late 1862. He was wounded in the ankle and leg in the December Battle of Prairie Grove, in which 45 regiment members were killed, 145 were wounded and three were captured.
C.R. was hospitalized for three months in Springfield, Mo., the next spring with a fever and foot injury likely related to his wounds.
John enlisted Aug. 12, 1861, in the 2nd Iowa Cavalry and was part of Grant-led campaigns in Tennessee and Mississippi featured in the miniseries.
The brothers’ postwar interests were farming, carpentry, grain and lumber mills, and operating stores.
By the time C.R. and his family moved from Grandview, Iowa, to Red Cloud in winter 1874, his brothers John and Jacob already were there. Another brother Spencer, a teamster during the war, arrived later.
In 1879, C.R. homesteaded southwest of Wilcox on land with a hand-dug well. He built the Freewater Store — freighters weren’t charged to water their horses — and later had a store, mill and elevator in Wilcox.
In a history he wrote for his 90th birthday, March 3, 1929, C.R. said he traded the mill for equity in five quarters of land. He moved his hardware store to Ragan and built a general store-home, which he sold in 1896 to focus on farm improvements.
He and his wife, Jennie (McDougal), later retired in Alma, where they are buried.
It was remarkable that C.R. survived the Civil War and many other dangers as a homesteader in Iowa and Nebraska. Two years before his death at age 92, he wrote, “It seems sometimes to be lonesome for me, because now I am 90 years old and nearly all of the old homesteaders have passed away.”
