For the young writers who pass through the doors of the Kearney Hub, I understand that reporting on events in a small town often represents a first step in a new job, not an exclamation point of a career. As they cycle through, I often remind the writers to be sure and send a copy of their first novel to us so we can help publicize it when they hit the big time. I’ll often say something like, “Don’t forget us little people when you go to pick up your Nobel Prize for Literature.”
A novel by Kassandra Montag showed up on my desk several months ago. Published by William Marrow, an imprint of HarperCollins, “After the Flood,” weighs in at 400 pages. Because the blurb on the book noted that Kassandra grew up in central Nebraska, I reached out to the author’s publicist in hopes of landing an interview. Eliza Rosenberry, senior publicity manager for William Marrow & Dey Street Books, requested that we wait until the book’s publishing date in early September.
So I waited with the book sitting on my desk.
As the summer days passed, I began leafing through the novel and then read the first page. And the second. I couldn’t put the book down.
When the time finally arrived for the interview, the first thing Kassandra said was, “You know, we worked together at the Hub about 10 years ago.” The more we talked, the more I remembered about her. I even interviewed her father, Jeff Montag, several years ago regarding a show of his artwork at what was then Good Samaritan Hospital.
Kassandra now lives outside of Omaha with her husband where she writes and takes care of her children at home. “After the Flood” explores issues of climate change, motherhood and the general anxiety that plagues all of us each time we ask, “What if?” In the book, the level of the seas rises to dangerous levels, flooding almost the entire face of the Earth except for mountaintops where the populations have crowded.
In our interview Kassandra described “After the Flood” as dystopian, but with more than a glimmer of hope. The idea for the story came to her in a dream after living in the Netherlands. She recalled the dream of standing in a second-floor window, looking out at the landscape and watching a wave of water approach. At the time she was expecting a child. You can read more about our conversation in the Aug. 22 issue of BRAVO.
Beyond the story and the success of the book — the publisher plans to release the book in 17 languages and a TV series is planned with Margot Robbie mentioned as the lead — Kassandra credits growing up, in the natural world, outside of Kearney, as a major influence on her life and her writing.
“When you grow up in the Midwest, more particularly the rural Midwest, there is a different relationship with nature,” she said. “I felt that since I grew up on an acreage outside of Kearney; that sense of being very closely tied to nature, spending so much time outdoors and being able to observe those small details.”
She also talked about her professors at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, specifically the late Don Welch, who taught her about the power of observation. And the community. Living in a small town gave her opportunities to engage with people, to try new activities in a safe and supportive way.
With writers like Kassandra, instead of teasing them about their successes, I should express gratitude for the time we’ve spent as our lives intersect while writing at the Hub and the lessons I’ve learned from these young writers. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll finish up the first paragraph of my new novel.