To educators everywhere, thank you. We know this year didn’t go exactly as planned. While you were busy making lesson plans and teaching algebra and planning field trips and reminding kids to “please stop talking” the world around you paused. Your classrooms — once full of love and giggles and eye-rolls and funky tween odors — turned silent.
You were devastated.
You knew how hard your kids worked. You saw their reading levels progress, you knew they were getting more than just an education inside those school walls.
You were looking forward to those class plays, soccer tournaments, finger paintings and graduation day, just as much as they were.
You took pride in their successes.
You loved them like family.
When everything changed, you changed, too. Your lesson plans turned virtual. Your hellos and hugs, all are done now only from a distance.
And, yet, you showed up with a smile (even when it was hard and we all knew it was hard).
The parents know this wasn’t easy. If there was ever doubt in what our teachers and coaches, kitchen staff and janitors and everyone who makes it all move swiftly do, now we know.
The doubt is over. Teachers deserve all the praise.
My daughter, Ella, will graduate fifth grade this week. For 11 years, day care, preschool, Sunday school and grade school teachers have molded and nurtured and fostered my girl into a beautiful young adolescent.
Teaching goes beyond the classroom, of course. Coaches and staff of all ages left an imprint on my girl.
And although I’m crushed her grammar school years had to end like this, I’m confident she is prepared for a new adventure.
She is ready.
Teachers, you did that.
We can’t hug on the last day, and I know I can’t tell you all in person (6 feet away, of course) or I’ll just start crying. But I need you to know, with every ounce of my soul, how thankful we are for you all.
These years may be finished, but she’ll remember you forever.
I know I will, too.