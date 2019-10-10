Perhaps the greatest honor I have as governor is to serve as commander-in-chief of our Nebraska National Guard. For nearly 165 years — since before Nebraska gained statehood — many of our fellow citizens have answered the call to serve when our state and nation have needed them the most. In 2019, we have needed them as much as ever.
In January, I attended a send-off ceremony for the Soldiers of B Company, 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion out of Grand Island. They were preparing to deploy to Afghanistan. Day and night, they have been transporting personnel and equipment throughout the combat zone in CH-47 Chinook helicopters and doing it extremely well. I am grateful for their service overseas and look forward to welcoming them home soon.
In March, a late winter storm and historic flooding struck numerous communities throughout our state. More than 400 of our National Guardsmen quickly mobilized to respond to the disaster. They worked tirelessly to protect critical infrastructure and resources from the onslaught of severe weather and rising floodwaters. They also put themselves in harm’s way to save lives. For several weeks after the storm, our National Guardsmen on the ground and in the air rescued 112 people who were stranded by floodwaters. They also saved 13 beloved family pets.
Working in support of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and in collaboration with local authorities, the National Guard provided essential resources when and where they were needed. The Guard filled 1,100 extra-large sandbags and delivered them by helicopter into hard-to-reach locations, and they delivered another 1,000 sandbags by ground. In addition, they distributed 11 pallets of medical supplies and more than 100 pallets of water.
Many of us will never forget the sight of Army National Guard helicopter crews airlifting round hay bales to feed stranded livestock that had gone for days without food and would have perished without something to eat. Thanks to generous neighbors who donated the hay, and the Guardsmen who delivered it, nearly 1,000 head of livestock received much-needed feed.
In September, Nebraska’s 155th Air Refueling Wing officially celebrated the return of 336 Airmen from deployments to 12 different countries around the world rung the previous two years. Their remarkable efforts during these deployments have undoubtedly helped the United States secure a more peaceful and stable world.
The Nebraska National Guard has a unique, dual responsibility to serve both state and federal missions.
None of their service would be possible, however, without the strong support of their families, communities and civilian employers. When members of the Reserve or National Guard are mobilized on short notice in an emergency, their absence is felt by their loved ones and those around them in the community. Even when they are away for a regularly scheduled weekend training assembly, their families miss their presence at church, picnics, ballgames and birthday parties. I am deeply grateful to everyone in our state who makes their service possible.
Despite the challenges we have faced in 2019, the Nebraska National Guard has met its assigned end strength goals for the fiscal year that just ended in September. Experienced soldiers and airmen are choosing to continue to serve, and new recruits have stepped up to continue the mission for those who have retired or left the service.
You can learn more about serving your community, state and nation while receiving excellent pay and benefits — and about how you, too, can Guard the Good Life — by contacting the Army National Guard at 800-GOGUARD or http://www.nationalguard.com/ne and the Air National Guard at 800-TO-GO-ANG or www.goang.com.
