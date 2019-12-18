I am delighted to read in the Hub that Thursday’s home dedication by Habitat for Humanity will be joyous, not just for the family and volunteers who helped build Habitat’s 83rd house in Kearney, but for the entire community.
Also, the family will move into its home just in time for Christmas.
This is a splendid time of year that celebrates giving. The new home, in many ways, is a gift to everyone in Kearney because it symbolizes the acts of kindness that are a part of the holidays and a deserving family has a new roof over its head.
I applaud the Kearney Habitat for Humanity chapter and the national organization. Former President Jimmy Carter is Habitat’s most famous supporter, but it was local volunteers inspired by him who put in loving labor to build a house to help someone who willingly invests “sweat equity” to make their place a reality.
The completion of this home is a blessing to the family.
Having relatives in Kearney, I know what a caring community it is. It’s a community with heart.
James A. Marples, Longview, Texas
