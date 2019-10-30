Well, we did it. The Halloween party, shin-dig, haunt fest, whatever you’d like to call a get-together with 8 tweens, costumes and lots of sugar — is officially finished. We’ve been planning for weeks. I’ve been planning for about 20-some years.
I’ve always loved this time of year. Back in the 1990s, mom and dad grew pumpkins for our community. Two weekends each year, kids and parents, ghosts and goblins, strangers and friends from throughout the area would drive out to RR 1, Box 45 in Bladen to find their favorite pumpkins. It was before the trend of pumpkin patches. And it was definitely cheaper than today. We didn’t charge for parking.
Pumpkins usually were 50 cents. Maybe $1 if they were as big as a basketball.
You could purchase a hot dog, hot cider and a caramel apple for about $2.
When everyone had their fill, dad would load the old low-boy filled with bales and hyper kids, and drive them out to the patch.
One fall, mom even let the teenagers stay late for a spooky adventure.
We took a drive out to the patch and then around an abandoned farmhouse on our property. I even hid in a make-shift “coffin” to terrify my friends.
Fourteen-year-old Leslie was bold. Thirty-seven-year-old Leslie would never hide in an abandoned home, in the dark, in the middle of October. You read the news, right? You know what happens!
Yep, fall is my favorite time of year. I knew back then when I was grown I would host a Halloween party for my kids, too.
My oldest, Ella, was looking forward to her party just as much as her mom.
“Mom! Today is the day! I can’t wait!” she told me Friday morning.
It was a great night. The pizza was bubbly and that haunted house was spooky (yes, I jumped and screamed along with those tween girls). We ended our night with the 1988 classic, “Beetlejuice.”
One of the girls said, “Did you really like this back in the day, Leslie? It’s so ... fake. Everything in the olden days was so funny.”
I assured them they were watching classic cinema, of course.
When the night was finished and my oldest was tucked into bed, I asked her if she had a good time.
“I did, mom! It was awesome!”
“I think so, too,” I told her.
Her favorite parts? Being with friends, laughing, eating lots of good food and dressing up like an angel.
My favorite part? Creating more memories that will last forever.
