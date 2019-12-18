I spent the first five minutes of my 38th year on earth, trying to pull out a pesky chin hair. I didn’t get it, by the way. Dang thing broke in half. I don’t mind turning another year older.
“It’s better than the alternative,” my dad always says. He’s right, of course. Still, 38 feels awfully close to 40. I remember when mom turned 40. She walked in the house that evening holding black balloons and gag gifts from co-workers. A joke, I suppose, to remind her that she was officially “over the hill.”
The peak of my hill quickly is approaching.
A friend of mine took a minute last week to remind me that after 40, things really do get mushy. Joints ache, things don’t quite fall back into place, hair falls out where we want it to grow and grows where we don’t want it.
And on and on.
I thought about his words as I lay in bed with my toddler the night of my 38th year.
We have a routine now, my little guy and me. After books and before prayers, we’ll listen to a few classics. His latest request? “Purple Rain,” by Prince.
Yes, he is a sophisticated 2-year-old.
“Mama,” he whispered, “let me hold your hand.”
As Prince crooned through my phone and my guy squeezed my hand, I cried. Happy tears, not sad, for turning another year older.
My birthday was normal. Homemade gifts in the morning, followed by coffee with my husband, phone calls and text messages from dear family and friends, and an evening with Christmas lights, my kids and my handsome husband.
Nothing spectacular, just a simple day at home.
“If this is 38, then it’s my favorite age, ever,” I thought to myself as I wiped those happy tears from my eyes,
This is what I wished for with every candle on every birthday cake. A family to love, friends who care for me, a warm home, a few bucks in the bank, health and happiness.
Maybe my friend was right. Maybe things do get hairy after 40, but I wouldn’t trade this birthday for all the birthdays before it.
