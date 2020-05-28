Parents have been so busy protecting their families from the coronavirus that they may have let their guard down with other dangers, such as drowning. In an average year, 3,536 Americans — including almost 700 children — die in drowning accidents. In many cases, the accident happens in a wink. One moment parents see their children playing happily, but the next time they scan the water for their child ... the unthinkable has occurred.
Summer is an exciting time for kids, but it also is a time when children are at a greater risk for injuries, even death, according to Safe Kids Platte Valley and CHI Health Good Samaritan. Two-thirds of all drownings occur between May and August and most commonly on the weekends.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to plan their summer break with safety in mind. Here are tips for safe fun in the water and while enjoying other summer activities from Safe Kids Platte Valley and Good Sam.
1) Give kids your undivided attention. Actively supervise children, whether it’s at the playground or in and around water. Small children can drown in as little as one inch of water.
2) When there are several adults present and children are swimming, designate an adult as the water watcher for periods of 15 minutes or so. While one watches others may relax.
3) Educate your children about swimming safety. Enroll children in swimming lessons when they are ready. Older, more experienced swimmers still should swim with partners.
4) Learn CPR. It will give you tremendous peace of mind — the more you have as a parent, the better.
5) Teach children to never play or swim near drains or suction outlets. Kids can be stuck underwater.
6) Always have your children wear USCG-approved life jackets. They should fit snugly. Have the child make a “touchdown” signal by raising both arms straight up; if the life jacket hits the child’s chin or ears, it may be too big or the straps may be too loose.
7) Have your kids bring a bottle and drink plenty of water before, during and after play.
8) Set up your grill with safety in mind. Use long-handled tools and position the grill well away from siding, deck railings and branches.
9) Never leave your child alone in a car, not even for a minute.
10) Use your head, wear a helmet. It is the single most effective safety device available to reduce head injury and death from bike crashes.