We’re reading a book in our Bible study/book club at church that discusses our personality traits. It’s called “The Road Back to You, An Enneagram Journey to Self-Discovery.”
If you aren’t familiar with the Enneagram, it’s similar to the other personality tests out there, but this one, I’ve found, seems to be my favorite. I’ve studied my traits before. I’m a solid 8, with a wing of 7 or 9, depending on the day, but it’s always good to learn more.
I like to lead but I’ll follow if I respect the person.
I avoid certain situations when anxiety will make me panic.
I don’t want to be told what to do.
I’m very loyal and if you try to put down the people I love, I’ll send you a bag of dog poo.
You know, typical stuff that at age 38 I’m finally starting to understand.
That explains why I was ragey when I heard people call my sister a bad name, back in the third grade. Apparently, I hold onto things, too.
But back to that book.
We’re diving in a bit, and this week I learned the acronym called, “SNAP.” Every four hours, the author of this book, Ian Cron, receives a notification on his phone, reminding him to do the following:
S — Stop whatever you’re doing at the moment.
N — Notice your situation.
A — Ask yourself these three questions.
“What am I believing right now?”
“Are these beliefs true?
“How would my life change if I let go of this belief?”
P — Pivot. Stop what’s happening, make a change if you need to.
Each SNAP is supposed to take only a few minutes, just enough time to focus a bit, and then get back at whatever it was you were doing. Cron can describe this much better than I can, but I wanted to explain it to you guys so you can understand the next piece of my story.
I learned about SNAP on Wednesday evening, and by Friday morning, I already was using it.
I woke up early on Friday, poured myself a cup of coffee and began to prepare for my day. I grabbed my phone to check in on my online community. I founded a website where women from all over the globe share stories. We have about 1,200 writers in our private community, and we all talk throughout the day. This community normally is supportive and kind, but what I read on Friday morning didn’t exactly fit that description.
A writer was upset and decided to tell our entire community how she felt. I’ve received negative feedback in my days, but this one was rough.
But as I sipped my coffee, a funny thing happened. I SNAPped, in the best way.
I stopped what I was doing.
I noticed my surroundings (screaming kid, cold living room, hot coffee that I just wanted to drink).
I asked myself these questions.
“What are you believing right now, Leslie?”
Well, I’m believing that her comment makes me feel like a trash bag, full of dog poo.
“Are these beliefs true?”
Not at all.
“How would it change your life if you let go of this belief”
It will make me a better leader. I will learn to understand that her comments weren’t about me at all, but instead, reflect something much deeper inside of her.
And then I made a pivot. I got my kids ready for school, and then calmly sent her a note.
I had so much peace in a situation that could have turned ugly.
I don’t know if it was Ian’s book that helped, or if I was just too tired to get upset, or if maybe, at my ripe age of 38, I’m mature enough to handle the pressure.
Perhaps it was all of the above, and God’s reminder that I’ve got this.
Whatever it was, I rocked that stressful situation. And I’m darn proud of myself. Did I tell you? “Eights” usually have no issues in the confidence department.
I hope SNAP can help you the next time you’re in a stressful situation.