It was a week. You might know the kind. When every little thing seems to pile on top of another. The ice and snow closed school. The kids were bickering. The toddler woke up at 5 a.m. — several days in a row. Everyone is sniffling and coughing and there’s germs on every surface of this community.
Even my favorite soup that always seems to cheer me up didn’t taste very good.
I tried to stay motivated with loud music and good coffee, but still, the week moved like a sloth.
It’s the 678th day of January. I’m sure of it. Will spring ever come?
Do you feel it, too?
This is the time of year when my husband and I yell at our distant relatives.
“Why did you all settle in Nebraska? Did the covered wagon really need to stop here? Couldn’t you have moved a bit south or sucked it up and kept venturing west? Anywhere warmer than this?”
I’m sure they are rolling their eyes at us from heaven, of course, shocked that humanity became so weak and whiny.
But back to this week.
By Friday I decided I needed to get out. A new view would surely make me more productive.
And I was right.
I ventured to one of my favorite coffee shops and got to work. The music was cheerful, the coffee was hot. I even showered and wore something other than pajama pants. It seemed half of the town had the same idea, as this place was packed with customers.
I sat cheerfully at a table, as the warm sun peeked in and touched the top of my computer. Yep, this morning already was better than the previous days of the week.
At some point while answering emails and planning my next work endeavor, I felt it.
“What is this funky thing in my pants?” I pondered.
In most cases, that’s not a good thought to have.
I reached under the table, trying not to make a scene, to see if I could get a better grasp on this mysterious object.
“This could be a sock, or maybe it’s one of the girls’ fluffy hair ties,” I said to myself, already knowing that answer was wrong.
“But what if it’s underwear. Oh, please don’t let it be underwear. I can’t go to the bathroom to check, what if the funky item falls out on my walk over there? This place is packed with people. Someone will see me. Come on, world, just let this thing be a sock.”
I reached down, put my hands up my pants (don’t worry, Mom — it was from the bottom of my leg. I didn’t have to unbutton or anything awkward like that) and pulled out…
Underwear.
My favorite pair. The ones that went missing a few weeks back. (It’s never good to lose track of your underwear.)
I was both mortified and thrilled to find this missing item. Even better? I don’t think anyone saw me.
I quickly tucked the item into my computer bag and got back to work.
And that is how my week became cheerful again.
I found missing underwear in my pant leg at a coffee house. It was the highlight of my week, which means, of course, that I desperately need spring to be here so something more exciting can fill that description.
How is the long winter treating you?