The media has given us blanket coverage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of an official House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s apparent attempt to use congressionally appropriated funds to Ukraine to trade a desperate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation of Trump’s political rival at home. But few commentators have explored how we have arrived at this juncture. And I don’t mean an investigation of Trump and Rudy Giuliani’s activities leading up to the July 25 call between the two presidents. At the Constitutional Convention in 1787, the Founders, having just experienced tyranny by a foreign military, parliament and king, most feared the new nation’s government and freedoms would be corrupted by a standing army, the influence of more powerful foreign governments, excesses of majority rule and tyranny by the executive.
At the federal level, they instituted a system of checks and balances of rival government branches as a bulwark against tyranny — the outcome they most wanted to avoid. In a republic, the framers believed that the legislative branch naturally would be the most powerful branch, but they also wanted the executive and judicial branches to have some independence.
Thus, these wise men intended for the president to merely execute domestic laws passed by Congress and carry out congressionally made foreign policy abroad, especially commanding troops on the battlefield if Congress declared war.
Fast forwarding to the modern day. Despite all the pride that we have in crowing about checks and balances, the system has broken down — and it did so long before Donald Trump’s arrival.
Presidents now ignore laws passed by Congress; erroneously claim to be the nation’s “sole organ” of foreign policy; conduct unilateral, and sometimes secret, wars without congressional approval; stonewall legitimate congressional oversight by ignoring legislative subpoenas.
We got to this sorry place in which the Framers’ system of checks and balances has broken down by wars of the 20th century. Wars tend to centralize power in the branch that executes them. Starting with the world wars and more importantly continuing through the long Cold War and the war on terror, the executive has amassed such powers that even the norms underlying the nation’s laws have eroded.
Americans have grown accustomed to the executive wielding his usurped powers. The framers would turn over in their graves if they were to witness what our system has become.
