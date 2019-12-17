We’re always skeptical of sweeping conclusions based on Nebraska statistics, with our sparse population and low number of examples of any one data point, but some reports are interesting nonetheless.
The Safewise home security site issued a report that indicates McCook is the sixth safest city in the state.
York is No. 1, with zero reports of violent crime per 1,000 people. See why we’re skeptical?
Madison is No. 2, followed by Milford, Bennington and Valley, then McCook.
The report showed McCook with a medium income of $40,372 per household, 1.07 violent crimes per 1,000 people and 23.87 crimes against property.
Lest we congratulate ourselves too much, it should be noted that Nebraska’s violent and property crime rates are higher than the national rates, 5.43 violent crimes vs. 4.49 nationally, and 34.26 incidents of property crime per 1,000 people vs. 27.11 nationwide.
Still:
n 80 percent of the cities had fewer than 10 violent crimes, and each of those reported zero murders.
n 90 percent of the cities are below national and state property crime rates.
Ironically, the No. 1 city is the only one that exceeds the national property crime rate at 29.71 incidents versus 27.11 per 1,000 nationally.
York had zero incidents of violent crime but reported 234 property crimes, the bulk of which were larceny-theft (201 incidents, equaling 86 percent of the total property crimes reported).
Physical assault is the biggest violent crime concern across the state, but 40 percent of the cities on the list reported zero assaults.
Property crime and digital security tied for the top safety concern in Nebraska, according to Safewise’s State of Safety survey.
Even in rural Nebraska, the rush and confusion of Christmas shopping offers opportunity for criminals.
A few reminders:
Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. If you must leave them in the car, be sure they are out of sight and the doors are locked, even in our small towns.
Enlist a neighbor to watch for package delivery, monitor tracking emails or activate your home security camera or electronic doorbell to thwart porch pirates.
Keep close track of your credit and debit cards, and be extra cautious when making online purchases.
McCook Daily Gazette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.