The violence that this country is undergoing because of the murder of George Floyd, only the latest in what seems to be a police killing spree as endless as our country’s mass shootings, is no mistake. It is, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “the language of the unheard.” What this country needs is leadership that listens to its constituents again at all levels. While at some levels it’s impossible to force that issue, it is possible at others.
I strongly suggest that we end the ability of law enforcement to police its own actions nationwide. The idea that the trust our communities have placed in them to do just that has gone beyond my capacity to doubt. Law enforcement officials should be held directly accountable for their actions, and should not be able to “close ranks” and selectively decide whether or not to press charges.
Furthermore, I propose that we create, on a city-by-city basis (or county-by-county in the case of low population density), civilian oversight panels that can pick any police action and put it under review to ensure that the law enforcement officials in their area are doing their jobs properly and safely. Failing a review by this panel needs to have real consequences.
The police undoubtedly will balk at such oversight, claiming that it will make it difficult to do their jobs. To that, I say two things. First, your job is not meant to be easy. Your actions literally decide whether people live or die, and those decisions should not be easy to make. Second, if you aren’t doing anything wrong, you have nothing to worry about. That’s what you tell us, at least.
Benjamin Goldberg, Kearney